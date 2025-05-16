Mad Caddies announce Canadian tour

Mad Caddies have announced Canadian tour dates for this fall. The Corps will be joining them on all dates and Authority Zero will be touring them on their Western Canada shows. The trek begins on September 11 in Quebec City and wraps up on October 4 in Victoria, BC. Mad Caddies released their album Arrows Room 117 in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
09/11Quebec City, QCSalle Montaignew/The Corps
09/12Saguenay, QCLe Delugew/The Corps
09/13St. Therese, QCMusic 4 Cancerw/The Corps
09/14Ottawa, ONOverflow Brewing Companyw/The Corps
09/16Timmins, ONVictory Tavernw/The Corps
09/17Sudbury, ONThe Grandw/The Corps
09/18Oshawa, ONThe Biltmore Theatrew/The Corps
 09/19London, ONRum Runnersw/The Corps
 09/20Toronto, ONLee's Palacew/The Corps
09/21Winnipeg, MBThe Park Theatrew/The Corps, Authority Zero 
09/22Winnipeg, MBThe Park Theatrew/The Corps, Authority Zero 
09/24Regina, SKExchangew/The Corps, Authority Zero 
09/25Saskatoon, SKLouis'w/The Corps, Authority Zero
 09/26Edmonton, ABStarlite Roomw/The Corps, Authority Zero
 09/27Calgary, ABDickensw/The Corps, Authority Zero 
09/28Calgary, ABDickensw/The Corps, Authority Zero
 09/29Red Deer, ABBo's Bar & Stagew/The Corps, Authority Zero 
10/01Banff, ABMelissa's Missteakw/The Corps, Authority Zero 
10/02Kelowna, BCRevelryw/The Corps, Authority Zero
 10/03Vancouver, BCThe Pearlw/The Corps, Authority Zero
 10/04Victoria, BCWicket Hallw/The Corps