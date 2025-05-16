Mad Caddies announce Canadian tour

by Em Moore
Mad Caddies have announced Canadian tour dates for this fall. The Corps will be joining them on all dates and Authority Zero will be touring them on their Western Canada shows. The trek begins on September 11 in Quebec City and wraps up on October 4 in Victoria, BC. Mad Caddies released their album Arrows Room 117 in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|09/11
|Quebec City, QC
|Salle Montaigne
|w/The Corps
|09/12
|Saguenay, QC
|Le Deluge
|w/The Corps
|09/13
|St. Therese, QC
|Music 4 Cancer
|w/The Corps
|09/14
|Ottawa, ON
|Overflow Brewing Company
|w/The Corps
|09/16
|Timmins, ON
|Victory Tavern
|w/The Corps
|09/17
|Sudbury, ON
|The Grand
|w/The Corps
|09/18
|Oshawa, ON
|The Biltmore Theatre
|w/The Corps
|09/19
|London, ON
|Rum Runners
|w/The Corps
|09/20
|Toronto, ON
|Lee's Palace
|w/The Corps
|09/21
|Winnipeg, MB
|The Park Theatre
|w/The Corps, Authority Zero
|09/22
|Winnipeg, MB
|The Park Theatre
|w/The Corps, Authority Zero
|09/24
|Regina, SK
|Exchange
|w/The Corps, Authority Zero
|09/25
|Saskatoon, SK
|Louis'
|w/The Corps, Authority Zero
|09/26
|Edmonton, AB
|Starlite Room
|w/The Corps, Authority Zero
|09/27
|Calgary, AB
|Dickens
|w/The Corps, Authority Zero
|09/28
|Calgary, AB
|Dickens
|w/The Corps, Authority Zero
|09/29
|Red Deer, AB
|Bo's Bar & Stage
|w/The Corps, Authority Zero
|10/01
|Banff, AB
|Melissa's Missteak
|w/The Corps, Authority Zero
|10/02
|Kelowna, BC
|Revelry
|w/The Corps, Authority Zero
|10/03
|Vancouver, BC
|The Pearl
|w/The Corps, Authority Zero
|10/04
|Victoria, BC
|Wicket Hall
|w/The Corps