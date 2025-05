, Posted by 8 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

MxPx and Direct Hit! have announced that they have released a split 7-inch together. MxPx have released a video for their song from the split called “One Zero Zero” which was animated and edited by Cole Roberts. Direct Hit!’s song is called “One One Zero”. The songs are available digitally now and are also available on vinyl. Check out the tracks below.