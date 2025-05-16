M(h)aol release video for “1800-Call-Me-Back”

M(h)aol have released a video for their new song “1800-Call-Me-Back”. The video contains footage that each of the band members - Constance Keane, Jamie Hyland, and Sean Nolan - took on their phones on May 1. The song is off M(h)aol's new album Something Soft which is out now via Merge Records and TULLE. M(h)aol will be touring Ireland, Europe, and the UK this spring and fall. Check out the video below.