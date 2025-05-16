M(h)aol release video for “1800-Call-Me-Back”

M(h)aol
by

M(h)aol have released a video for their new song “1800-Call-Me-Back”. The video contains footage that each of the band members - Constance Keane, Jamie Hyland, and Sean Nolan - took on their phones on May 1. The song is off M(h)aol's new album Something Soft which is out now via Merge Records and TULLE. M(h)aol will be touring Ireland, Europe, and the UK this spring and fall. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenue
05.16London, UKGeorge Tavern
05.18Brussels, BELes Nuits Botanique
05.20London, UKRough Trade East (In-Store performance)
05.28Belfast, IEThe Black Box (w/Cola and Junk Drawer)
05.29Derry, IESandinos (w/Cola and Junk Drawer)
05.30Galway, IERoisin Dubh (w/Cola and Junk Drawer)
05.31Limerick, IEDolan’s Kasbah (w/Cola and Junk Drawer)
06.01Cork, IECoughlan’s (w/Cola and Junk Drawer)
06.02Cork, IECoughlan’s (w/Cola and Junk Drawer)
06.03Waterford, IELuca’s Records and Decks (w/Cola and Junk Drawer)
06.04Dublin, IEWhelan’s (w/Cola and Junk Drawer)
06.13Rennes, FRPies Pala Pop
06.14Paris, FRMore Women on Stage
09.17Glasgow, UKNice N Sleazy
09.18Edinburgh, UKSneaky Pete's
09.19Birkenhead, UKFuture Yard
09.20Leeds, UKHeadrow House
09.23Southampton, UKHeartbreakers
09.24Bristol, UKThe Louisiana
09.25Nottingham, UKRough Trade
09.26Birmingham, UKHare & Hounds
09.27Manchester, UKSOUP