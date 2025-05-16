Check out the new tune by The Last Throes

Today, we are psyched to debut the new song by The Last Throes!

The Last Throes have been grinding it out in NYC for more than a decade! The band has former members of The Candy Snatchers, The Voluptuous Horror Of Karen Black, The Shemps and current members of Chilton and Recreational Outrage. their new track, "living in the last" finds the band merging classic gruff punk with a little bit of a poppy sheen. It's rough, ragged… And catchy. The band has a new EP on the way, but you can check out the new tune below, right now!