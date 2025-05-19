Million Dead to tour UK in December, announce anniversary edition of 'Harmony No Harmony'

Million Dead to tour UK in December, announce anniversary edition of 'Harmony No Harmony'
by Tours

Million Dead have announced that they will be touring the UK in December. The band will be performing songs from their records A Song To Ruin and Harmony No Harmony. The trek starts on December 4 in Glasgow, Scotland and wraps up on December 14 in London, UK. Tickets go on sale on May 23. The band has also announced that they will be releasing a special anniversary edition of Harmony No Harmony. It will feature additional songs and reimagined artwork. That will be out on May 21. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 04QMUGlasgow, UK
Dec 05Academy 2Manchester, UK
Dec 06Project HouseLeeds, UK
Dec 07TramshedCardiff, UK
Dec 11Rock CityNottingham, UK
Dec 12ElectricBristol, UK
Dec 13ChalkBrighton, UK
Dec 14Electric BallroomLondon, UK