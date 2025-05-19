Million Dead have announced that they will be touring the UK in December. The band will be performing songs from their records A Song To Ruin and Harmony No Harmony. The trek starts on December 4 in Glasgow, Scotland and wraps up on December 14 in London, UK. Tickets go on sale on May 23. The band has also announced that they will be releasing a special anniversary edition of Harmony No Harmony. It will feature additional songs and reimagined artwork. That will be out on May 21. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 04
|QMU
|Glasgow, UK
|Dec 05
|Academy 2
|Manchester, UK
|Dec 06
|Project House
|Leeds, UK
|Dec 07
|Tramshed
|Cardiff, UK
|Dec 11
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Dec 12
|Electric
|Bristol, UK
|Dec 13
|Chalk
|Brighton, UK
|Dec 14
|Electric Ballroom
|London, UK