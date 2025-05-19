Black Flag reveals new lineup

A little while ago, Black Flag announced that everyone except Greg Ginn was out of the band and that they had a totally new lineup. The new lineup was detailed as Greg Ginn (guitar), Max Zanelly (vocals), David Rodriguez (bass), and Bryce Weston (drums). But, most of those names were not widely known musicians. Recently, via press release, the band released a photo of the band. They also stated that they are working on new studio material. At Punknews, we wish these young people all the best luck in their upcoming ordeal.