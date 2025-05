, Posted by 20 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Rick Kids on LSD aka RKL will release an archival LP on May 21. It's called All Washed Up But Still Stinkin’ The Lost 90s Demos and it finds the band unearthing some unreleased material from the 90s. That's part of the Punk rock Museum demo series wherein the museum releases demos and other archival releases. You can see the cover below.