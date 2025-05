Fortitude Valley to release new album, share “Sunshine State” video

1 hour ago by Em Moore

Indie rockers Fortitude Valley have signed with Specialist Subject Records and announced that they will be releasing a new album on the label later this year. The album is called Part of the Problem, Baby and will be out on August 1. The band has also released a video for their new song “Sunshine State” which was shot in Queensland, Australia. Fortitude Valley released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.