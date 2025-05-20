Fortitude Valley to release new album, share “Sunshine State” video

by Em Moore
Indie rockers Fortitude Valley have signed with Specialist Subject Records and announced that they will be releasing a new album on the label later this year. The album is called Part of the Problem, Baby and will be out on August 1. The band has also released a video for their new song “Sunshine State” which was shot in Queensland, Australia. Fortitude Valley released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Part of the Problem, Baby Tracklist
Everything Everywhere
Totally
Video (Right There With You)
Red Sky
Sunshine State
Don’t You Wanna Be Near Me?
Part of the Problem, Baby
Take Me Away, I’m Dreaming
Into the Wild
Oceans Apart