Hunx and His Punx sign to Get Better Records, announce first album in 12 years

Hunx and His Punx have announced that they’ve signed with Get Better Records and will be releasing their first album in 12 years with the label. The album is called Walk Out On This World and will be out on August 22. The band has also released a video for their new song “Alone in Hollywood on Acid” which was directed by Sandy Honig. Hunx and His Punx released their album Street Punk in 2013. Check out the video and tracklist below.