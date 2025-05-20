Flowers in Concrete, a new one-day festival put together by Not Dead Yet and Static Shock Records, has announced the lineup for its inaugural year. Dillinger Four, Home Front, Dark Thoughts, Slash Need, Bootlicker, Abism, Melissa, The Hell, Peace Talks, Faze, Calamity, Siyahkal, Hogtied, and Constrictor will be playing. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Palestine Action Legal Defence Fund. Flowers in Concrete will take place on July 12 over 2 stages at the Great Hall and Longboat Hall in Toronto, Ontario.
Dillinger Four, Home Front, Bootlicker, more to play Flowers in Concrete
