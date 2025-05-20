Laura Stevenson to release new album, shares “Honey” video

Laura Stevenson has announced that she will be releasing a new album. It is called Late Great and will be out on June 27 via Really Records. She has also released a video for her new song “Honey” which features footage by Rachel Brennecke and Sammi Niss and was edited by Chris Farren. Laura Stevenson released her EP with Jeff Rosenstock, Younger Still, in 2022 and released her most recent studio album Laura Stevenson in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.