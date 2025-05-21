Check out the new video by doubleVee!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by doubleVee!

doubleVee's new EP, Periscope at Midnight is out July 25 and their new track"Everyone's lonely under the sea," is the closing slammer. The band takes new wave and locks it into some brainy art rock and in doing so, create something weird and whumsical. Plus it is mad catchy.

Speaking to Punknews, the band's Barb Vest said: "This was the last of our new songs to be written and recorded. I closed myself off in my attic office with a minute-and-a-half-long musical idea Allan had come up with a few months before, writing lyrics and recording a melody for it, envisioning a slow waltz-like bridge changing up the current of the song. It’s a bit of garage-bang maritime mayhem, featuring detuned guitar with a dynamic bass line. It’s an anthem for taking all the time you need and drowning everything out…sinking beyond the reach of anything causing pain. We had a great time shooting the video, filming some scenes in Galveston, Texas on the Gulf of Mexico where we wandered the Pleasure Pier and battled the ocean waves in search of the perfect shots."

You can check out the video below, right now!