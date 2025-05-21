Lou Koller of Sick Of It All is now cancer free

Lou Koller of Sick of It All has announced that he is now cancer free. He was diagnosed with cancer last year and has been undergoing treatment since then. He announced the good news in an Instagram post which is captioned,



”Quick up date!! So happy to report I am cancer free!!! I still have to go for scans every six months for a couple years but right now I’m all good! Time to continue the recovery and healing! Thank you all for your prayers and positive thoughts and well wishes and your undying support! We are all excited to move forward and get SICK OF IT ALL back on track! Thank you again and love you all!!”

You can see the post in full below.