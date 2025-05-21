Frankie and the Witch Fingers release new song and browser game

Frankie and the Witch Fingers have released a new song called “Gutter Priestess”. Along with the audio, the band has also released a browser game inspired by the song which was created by FolksPat Media. You play as a TV-headed figure, collect items like keyboards, and punch folks. You can check out the game by clicking here. The song is off their upcoming album Trash Classic which will be out on June 6 via The Reverberation Appreciation Society and Greenway Records. Frankie and The Witch Fingers released their live album Live at LEVITATION in 2024 and released their album Data Doom in 2023. Check out the song below.