Listen to the new track by Sixteen Scandals!

Today we are thrilled to bring you a premiere of the new song by Toronto-based punk rockers Sixteen Scandals! The song is called “C.R.O.C.H.E.T.” and is off their upcoming EP Dorkmantrios: Whackronyms which will be out later this year via Cartridge Heart. Speaking to Punknews about the track, Josh said,



"Like most Scandals songs, “C.R.O.C.H.E.T.” started with a joke and a C chord. My partner is a hooker. She’s into W.I.P.S and Chains. Don’t get the wrong idea, it’s crochet."

“C.R.O.C.H.E.T.” will hit streaming services on May 27. Listen to the song below!