Blind Equation to release new album, share “Nothing” video

Blind Equation
by

Blind Equation have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A Funeral In Purgatory and will be out on July 18 via Prosthetic Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Nothing” which was shot, directed, and edited by Adrian Tabu. Blind Equation released their album DEATH AWAITS in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

A Funeral In Purgatory Tracklist

This Eternal Curse

Nothing

it feels like the end (ft. JOHNNASCUS)

A Funeral…

+‧+ ̊ ཐི⋆✟⋆ཋྀ ̊+‧+

…in purgatory

Flashback (ft. Strawberry Hospital)

mourn

Relinquished Dreams

still

Incomplete