Blind Equation to release new album, share “Nothing” video

by Em Moore
Blind Equation have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called A Funeral In Purgatory and will be out on July 18 via Prosthetic Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Nothing” which was shot, directed, and edited by Adrian Tabu. Blind Equation released their album DEATH AWAITS in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
A Funeral In Purgatory Tracklist
This Eternal Curse
Nothing
it feels like the end (ft. JOHNNASCUS)
A Funeral…
+‧+ ̊ ཐི⋆✟⋆ཋྀ ̊+‧+
…in purgatory
Flashback (ft. Strawberry Hospital)
mourn
Relinquished Dreams
still
Incomplete