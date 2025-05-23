Private Function release video for new song

Private Function have released a video for their new song “Sucked In Fuckhead”. The video was directed by Chris Penney and Bootleg Comics. The song is off their upcoming album ¯_(ツ)_/¯ which will be out on May 23 via Still On Top Records. The vinyl of the album will be available in a scratch-and-sniff version that takes inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle which she sold through her company Goop. Private Function released their album 370HSSV 0773H in 2023. Check out the video below.