Green Day have released three new tracks. They are called “Stay Young”, “Fuck Off”, and “Underdog”. They are all on the deluxe version of their 2024 album Saviors which is out now. The band has also released a video for “One Eyed Bastard” which was directed by Ryan Bailey and Brendan Walter. Green Day will be touring Europe beginning in June and touring South America beginning in August. Check out the songs and video below.