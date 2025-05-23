Gen and the Degenerates drop off PRB and upcoming US tour due to visa issues

Liverpool-based Gen and The Degenerates have announced that they will be dropping off Punk Rock Bowling as well as their upcoming US tour with Bad Waitress and NOBRO due to last minute visa problems. The band announced this in a statement on Instagram which reads,



”We are absolutely gutted to share this news. Just like many international artists hoping to play in the USA we've had last minute visa problems (application still pending). This means we will unfortunately not be able to play at Punk Rock Bowling this year or take part in at least the first week of the Go For Broke tour with our friends NOBRO and BAD WAITRESS. This uncertain outcome is what we as artists are facing. The whole spirit of the tour was about togetherness and finding community in divided times. With that in mind we implore anyone who bought a ticket to see us, to continue to support the other bands, the indie venues and promoters involved in the tour. We promise that if you like us then you will also love NOBRO and BAD WAITRESS! We promise we will see you all as soon as we can get cleared. And please Keep the party going until we can join you again.”

NOBRO and Bad Waitress will still be touring the US as planned. Gen and the Degenerates released their album Anti-Fun Propaganda in 2024. See the post in full below.