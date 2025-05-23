On May 22, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers played at the Drake Hotel in Toronto, Ontario. Chiara Savasta opened the show. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers released the deluxe version of their 2023 album I Love You called I Love You Too in 2024. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below!

No script? Click here to view the photos.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.