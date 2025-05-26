The Dollheads sign to Bottles To The Ground, to release new album

Las Vegas-based all-sibling punk rock band The Dollheads have announced that they have signed with Bottles To The Ground and will be releasing their new album Adol-essence in August. The band will be touring Europe starting next week starting off with a performance at SBAM Fest in Wels, Austria on May 31 and wrapping up on June 4 in Hamburg, Germany. The Dollheads released 2 singles in 2024 and released their EP Et Cetera in 2023. You can see the post and tour dates below.