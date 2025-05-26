Brian Gorsegner is running for office

Brian Gorsegner of Night Birds, Wired Tour Booking and author of Ancient Artifax [Book] , has announced that he will be running for municipal office. He announced this in an Instagram post which reads in part,



”Hey! I’m running for a seat on the Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey Council. This summer I’ll be campaigning, knocking on doors and introducing myself, in hopes of being elected in this November’s election. I’m a little nervous, a little shy having my name on signs all over town, but mostly I’m excited!

I grew up in this town and now my wife and I are raising an 11 year old in this town. I really like the direction things have been going the past several years and want to do my part to continue building an inclusive and welcoming community, one that prioritizes the kids and the arts.”