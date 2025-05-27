Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Rose Cora Perry and The Truth Untold! The song is called “Excuses” and is the third single off their upcoming EP One Thing Left to Say. The video was directed by Rose Cora Perry and Emanuel Benyamin. Speaking to Punknews about the track the band said,



”Inspired by frontwoman Rose Cora Perry's parting with her former musical partner, it is an unapologetic breakup song. Think Alanis. She holds nothing back.

But it's also much more than that: the lyrics demand "accountability" and "responsibility" - values we should likewise seek in all affiliations whether romantic, political, social, or otherwise.

In the accompanying music video, Perry's notorious Kathryn Gunn persona re-emerges, setting fire to the past - metaphorically and literally - and ushering in a new era for her band, accompanied by bassist Jessie Taynton and drummer Steve Skrtich.

Fans will appreciate the band sticking true to their 90s-inspired alt-rock aesthetic; this time coupled with an upbeat punk rhythm.

If you're ‘sick’ of ‘Excuses’, this song is definitely for you.”