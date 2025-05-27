Signals Midwest to release new album, share “Two Magnets”

Signals Midwest have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Layovers and will be out on July 25 via Lauren Records. The album is made up of unreleased tracks, alternate takes, B-sides, and covers from the course of their 20-years together. The band has also released the album’s lead single “Two Magnets”. The first appearance of this song was on frontman Maxwell Stern’s 2024 solo album In The Good Light. Signals Midwest released their album DENT in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.