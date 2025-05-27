PEI-based hardcore punk festival Secret Trash Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Science Man, Total Nada, UZU, Mutated Void, Recall, Mutation, Teleri, Uncle, Cell Deth, Piercing Damage, Cherry Plaza, Kratom, Girls Night, Dazey, and Firing Squad will be playing. Secret Trash Fest will take place on August 23 at PEI Farm Centre and Sportsman’s in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.
