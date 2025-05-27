The Last Mile have announced European tour dates for this summer. The tour will begin on June 4 with a performance at Temple Fest in France and will wrap up on June 20 at Alter in Mannheim, Germany. The Last Mile released their album Holding On To Hope earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 04
|Temple Fest
|Osmoy Saint Valery, FR
|Jun 06
|Cafe Posthuis
|Wuustwezel, BE
|Jun 07
|Kulutrcafe
|Mainz, DE
|Jun 08
|Pampa
|Coesfeld, DE
|Jun 10
|Lepakkomies
|Helsinki, FL
|Jun 11
|Kulttuuritallit
|Kouvola, FL
|Jun 12
|Pub Neljas
|Lohja, FL
|Jun 14
|Cafe Na Pul Cesty
|Prague, CZ
|Jun 15
|AZ Meva
|Ostritz, DE
|Jun 16
|Blechschloss
|Dresden, DE
|Jun 17
|Waldmeister
|Solingen, DE
|Jun 18
|JZ Riot
|Lichtenstein, DE
|Jun 19
|Backside Soli-Fest
|Theley, DE
|Jun 20
|Alter
|Mannheim, DE