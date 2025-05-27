The Last Mile to tour Europe

The Last Mile
The Last Mile have announced European tour dates for this summer. The tour will begin on June 4 with a performance at Temple Fest in France and will wrap up on June 20 at Alter in Mannheim, Germany. The Last Mile released their album Holding On To Hope earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 04Temple FestOsmoy Saint Valery, FR
Jun 06Cafe PosthuisWuustwezel, BE
Jun 07KulutrcafeMainz, DE
Jun 08PampaCoesfeld, DE
Jun 10LepakkomiesHelsinki, FL
Jun 11KulttuuritallitKouvola, FL
Jun 12Pub NeljasLohja, FL
Jun 14Cafe Na Pul CestyPrague, CZ
Jun 15AZ MevaOstritz, DE
Jun 16BlechschlossDresden, DE
Jun 17WaldmeisterSolingen, DE
Jun 18JZ RiotLichtenstein, DE
Jun 19Backside Soli-FestTheley, DE
Jun 20AlterMannheim, DE