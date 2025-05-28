The Bouncing Souls announce tour dates (US and ON)

The Bouncing Souls have announced tour dates for the US and Ontario. They will be joined by H20, The Smoking Popes, and JER for their September shows which begin on September 18 in Boston, Massachusetts and wrap up on September 28 in Tampa, Florida.

H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, and Mercy Union will be joining them on their December shows which begin on December 4 in Houston, Texas and wrap up on December 14 in Anaheim, California.

The Bouncing Souls are currently touring the Western US and BC and will be playing their festival Stoked for the Summer in Asbury Park, New Jersey in August. Check out the dates below.

DateCityDetailsVenue
Sep 18Boston, MAw/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JERRoyale
Sep 19Toronto, ONw/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JERDanforth Music Hall
Sep 20Chicago, ILw/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JERRiot Fest
Sep 23St. Louis, MOw/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JERDelmar Hall
Sep 24Nashville, TNw/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JERBasement East
Sep 25Atlanta, GAw/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JERCenter Stage
Sep 26Jacksonville, FLw/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JERFive
Sep 27Ft. Lauderdale, FLw/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JERRevolution Live
Sep 28Tampa, FLw/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JERJannus Live
Dec 04Houston, TXw/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy UnionWhite Oak Music Hall
Dec 05Dallas, TXw/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy UnionStudio at The Bomb Factory
Dec 06Austin, TXw/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy UnionEmpire Garage
Dec 07San Antonio, TXw/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy UnionVibes Event Center
Dec 09Albuquerque, NMw/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy UnionSunshine Theater
Dec 11Berkeley, CAw/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy UnionThe UC Theater
Dec 12Los Angeles, CAw/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy UnionThe Bellwether
Dec 13San Diego, CAw/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy UnionThe Observatory North Park
Dec 14Anaheim, CAw/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy UnionHouse of Blues