The Bouncing Souls have announced tour dates for the US and Ontario. They will be joined by H20, The Smoking Popes, and JER for their September shows which begin on September 18 in Boston, Massachusetts and wrap up on September 28 in Tampa, Florida.
H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, and Mercy Union will be joining them on their December shows which begin on December 4 in Houston, Texas and wrap up on December 14 in Anaheim, California.
The Bouncing Souls are currently touring the Western US and BC and will be playing their festival Stoked for the Summer in Asbury Park, New Jersey in August. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Details
|Venue
|Sep 18
|Boston, MA
|w/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JER
|Royale
|Sep 19
|Toronto, ON
|w/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JER
|Danforth Music Hall
|Sep 20
|Chicago, IL
|w/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JER
|Riot Fest
|Sep 23
|St. Louis, MO
|w/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JER
|Delmar Hall
|Sep 24
|Nashville, TN
|w/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JER
|Basement East
|Sep 25
|Atlanta, GA
|w/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JER
|Center Stage
|Sep 26
|Jacksonville, FL
|w/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JER
|Five
|Sep 27
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|w/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JER
|Revolution Live
|Sep 28
|Tampa, FL
|w/H2O, The Smoking Popes, JER
|Jannus Live
|Dec 04
|Houston, TX
|w/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy Union
|White Oak Music Hall
|Dec 05
|Dallas, TX
|w/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy Union
|Studio at The Bomb Factory
|Dec 06
|Austin, TX
|w/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy Union
|Empire Garage
|Dec 07
|San Antonio, TX
|w/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy Union
|Vibes Event Center
|Dec 09
|Albuquerque, NM
|w/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy Union
|Sunshine Theater
|Dec 11
|Berkeley, CA
|w/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy Union
|The UC Theater
|Dec 12
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy Union
|The Bellwether
|Dec 13
|San Diego, CA
|w/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy Union
|The Observatory North Park
|Dec 14
|Anaheim, CA
|w/H2O, Dave Hause & The Mermaid, Mercy Union
|House of Blues