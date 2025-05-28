The Bouncing Souls have announced tour dates for the US and Ontario. They will be joined by H20, The Smoking Popes, and JER for their September shows which begin on September 18 in Boston, Massachusetts and wrap up on September 28 in Tampa, Florida.

H20, Dave Hause and The Mermaid, and Mercy Union will be joining them on their December shows which begin on December 4 in Houston, Texas and wrap up on December 14 in Anaheim, California.

The Bouncing Souls are currently touring the Western US and BC and will be playing their festival Stoked for the Summer in Asbury Park, New Jersey in August. Check out the dates below.