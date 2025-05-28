Thursday have announced a handful of US shows for August. I Am The Avalanche and Blood Vulture will be joining them on all dates except for August 9. The trek begins on August 6 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and wraps up on August 9 when the band will be opening for My Chemical Romance in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Aug 06
|Archer Music Hall
|Allentown, PA
|w/I Am The Avalanche, Blood Vulture
|Aug 07
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|w/I Am The Avalanche, Blood Vulture
|Aug 08
|Lark Hall
|Albany, NY
|w/I Am The Avalanche, Blood Vulture
|Aug 09
|Met Life
|East Rutherford, NJ
|opening for My Chemical Romance