Thursday / I Am The Avalanche / Blood Vulture (US)

Thursday
by Tours

Thursday have announced a handful of US shows for August. I Am The Avalanche and Blood Vulture will be joining them on all dates except for August 9. The trek begins on August 6 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and wraps up on August 9 when the band will be opening for My Chemical Romance in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Aug 06Archer Music HallAllentown, PAw/I Am The Avalanche, Blood Vulture
Aug 07OttobarBaltimore, MDw/I Am The Avalanche, Blood Vulture
Aug 08Lark HallAlbany, NYw/I Am The Avalanche, Blood Vulture
Aug 09Met LifeEast Rutherford, NJopening for My Chemical Romance