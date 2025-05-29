Svalbard have announced that 2026 will be the final year of the band. They announced this in an Instagram post that reads in part,



”After much reflection, we have decided that 2026 will be the final year of Svalbard. […] Thank you to everyone who has supported us during our 15 years as a band. Your support has meant the world to us. We’ve shared so many unforgettable moments and we look forward to commemorating our last year as a band with you in 2026.”

The band will be heading out on a final UK tour in November which will start on November 19 in Glasgow and wrap up on November 23 in London. Cage Fight and Knife Bride will be joining them on those dates. The band will also be embarking on a final tour of Europe and Japan that have yet to be announced.

Svalbard formed in 2011 and released four albums over the course of their 15 years together, the last of which was 2023’s The Weight of the Mask. You can see their announcement in full along with the UK dates below.