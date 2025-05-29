Texas-based music festival Levitation has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Mastodon, Acid Bath, Blood Incantation, TV On The Radio, The Brain Jonestown Massacre, Wednesday, Model//Actriz, Pavement, Built To Spill, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, PUP, Jeff Rosenstock, The Armed, A Place to Bury Strangers, Upchuck, Population II, The Dandy Warhols, Boy Harsher, Martin Rev of Suicide, and Pixel Grip are among the bands playing. Levitation will take place September 25-28 at Palmer Events Center as well as multiple venues across downtown Austin.
