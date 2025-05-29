On May 28, Protest The Hero played Lee’s Palace in Toronto, Ontario. Boys Night Out and Cigar Club opened the show. Protest the Hero released Palimpsest and Fabula and Syuzhet in 2020. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below!

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.