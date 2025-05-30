Check out the new Elliott Smith cover by the Silver Snails!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new song by The Silver Snails!

It's an Elliott smith cover! The Silver Snails are the husband and wife duo Lucas Ward and Elisa Fantini and they make music that draws from gauzy space of early psyche-rock. We're talking Syd Barrett Pink Floyd, Twink, and The Pretty Things. Their second album, Speed of Light is out September 7 and it includes a space-folksy take on Smith. In fact, Smith and the band had a personal connection.

The band's Lucas Ward says: "Elliott Smith and I met in High School and he inspired me to become a songwriter. Pretty (Ugly Before) is my favorite song by him. Not only are the melody, chords, and rhythm highly original, the lyrics bring me to tears. John Lennon said that a songwriter's job is to put feelings into music so that others can feel them too. Elliott was the best that I know at doing this, which is why his music continues to touch so many people. We hope you enjoy our cover of "Pretty (Ugly Before)" by Elliott Smith. "

You can check out the new tune below.