Man wearing “Dago Choppers SS” shirt punched, ejected from Punk Rock Bowling by the crowd

There was a bit of a ruckus during FLAG's set at Punk Rock Bowling on Memorial day. Before the band started playing, there was a larger, middle aged man in a bright red shirt. on the back of the shirt were the words "Dago Choppers SS." The "SS" was in the font of Schutzstaffel, which of course has extremely racist connotations. Notably, the term "Dago," in this context, often refers to outlaw motorcycle gangs from San Diego, and, at least in the 80s and 90s, specifically referred to Hells Angels from San Diego.

Before the FLAG, set, the man, who was about 6'3'' or 6'4'', was seen talking to two or three people who appeared to be his friends. Then, when FLAG started, things escalated. He was surrounded by about 30-40 punks, who began to push him towards the venue exit, which was a lengthy walk away- perhaps 200 yards. While the man in the red shirt walked backwards, a punk punched him in the face, knocking him down. Once the man regained his feet, he was visibly shaken and security appeared to intervene at that time.

Security then attempted to de-escalate the situation by trying to calm the crowd while also attempting to lead the man out of the venue. Interestingly, the man appeared unsure, at the time, if he wanted to leave or continue the conflict.

He either was punched or fell again, at which time, he had some trouble getting to his feet. At that time, security lead him out of the venue while trying to hold the crowd back. By then, the man seemed sluggish and perhaps confused, having trouble making his way along the exit gates.

The day prior, during the Peter Hook closing set, another larger man was ejected from the venue, again by the audience with security intervening. At that time, some people were yelling that that man too also was racist/fascist, but information regarding that ejection is more sparse. You can see video of nearly the whole event below. PRB has not issued a statement.