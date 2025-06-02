Superchunk to release new album, share “Is It Making You Feel Something?”

by Em Moore
Superchunk have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Songs in the Key of Yikes and will be out on August 22 via Merge Records. The band has also released their lead single called “Is It Making You Feel Something?” Superchunk will be touring the US starting in September and released their album Wild Loneliness in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Songs in the Key of Yikes Tracklist
Is It Making You Feel Something?
Bruised Lung
No Hope
Care Less
Climb the Walls
Cue
Everybody Dies
Stuck in a Dream
Train on Fire
Some Green