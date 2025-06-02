Superchunk to release new album, share “Is It Making You Feel Something?”

Superchunk have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Songs in the Key of Yikes and will be out on August 22 via Merge Records. The band has also released their lead single called “Is It Making You Feel Something?” Superchunk will be touring the US starting in September and released their album Wild Loneliness in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Songs in the Key of Yikes Tracklist

Is It Making You Feel Something?

Bruised Lung

No Hope

Care Less

Climb the Walls

Cue

Everybody Dies

Stuck in a Dream

Train on Fire

Some Green