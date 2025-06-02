The Chisel cancel six European shows

The Chisel have announced that they will be cancelling a handful of their upcoming European tour dates due to a family emergency. The dates affected are June 23 in Groningen, June 24 in Frankfurt with Refused, June 25 in Hamburg with Refused, June 26 in Berlin, June 27 in Warsaw, and June 28 in Zelebsko. The band announced this cancellation in an Instagram post which reads in part,



”A bit of bad news and a bit of good, unfortunately, due to a family emergency we will need to cancel a few of our late June dates as we simply cannot be away from home for a prolonged period whilst we look after our loved ones. […]

All dates before and after and all dates noted on the poster will go ahead including the French headliner and Hellfest which is just before the tour was supposed to begin. […]

Apologies to those wanting to see us on the cancelled dates, we hate sacking off a show but I hope you understand that the health of our loved ones comes first.”