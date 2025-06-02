Night Court announce tour dates (US and BC)

by Em Moore
Night Court have announced tour dates for this summer. The trek will begin on June 21 in Vancouver, BC, and wrap up in Corvallis, Oregon on July 13. Night Court released their album $HIT MACHINE in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jun 21
|Red Gate
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Bison
|Jun 30
|Starday
|Portland, OR
|w/Rad Max
|Jul 03
|Sardine
|San Pedro, CA
|w/Pegboy
|Ju 04
|Floral House
|Los Angeles, CA
|/Miski Dee
|Jul 05
|Vine
|Long Beach, CA
|w/Softjaw
|Jul 06
|The Shop
|San Diego, CA
|w/TBA
|Jul 09
|Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|w/GLOSS
|Jul 11
|Stork
|Oakland, CA
|w/Hammerbombs
|Jul 12
|Outer Space
|Arcata, CA
|w/Pichea
|Jul 13
|Bombs Away
|Corvallis, OR
|w/VCR