Night Court announce tour dates (US and BC)

Night Court
by

Night Court have announced tour dates for this summer. The trek will begin on June 21 in Vancouver, BC, and wrap up in Corvallis, Oregon on July 13. Night Court released their album $HIT MACHINE in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jun 21Red GateVancouver, BCw/Bison
Jun 30StardayPortland, ORw/Rad Max
Jul 03SardineSan Pedro, CAw/Pegboy
Ju 04Floral HouseLos Angeles, CA/Miski Dee
Jul 05VineLong Beach, CAw/Softjaw
Jul 06The ShopSan Diego, CAw/TBA
Jul 09ColonialSacramento, CAw/GLOSS
Jul 11StorkOakland, CAw/Hammerbombs
Jul 12Outer SpaceArcata, CAw/Pichea
Jul 13Bombs AwayCorvallis, ORw/VCR