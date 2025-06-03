by Em Moore
Bones Shredder, the new solo project of Randy Moore (Get Married, Teens In Trouble, The Moore Family Band, SpiritWorld, Dan Andriano and The Bygones, and Lektron), will be releasing his debut album. It is called Morbid Little Thing and will be out on September 19 via Sunken Teeth Records. He has also released a video for his new song “Daylight” which was directed and edited by Zach Miller. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Morbid Little Thing Tracklist
There You Are
Daylight
Let Me In
Pulling Teeth
Stay Away
Sky Is Falling
Who Cares
Baby’s In Black
Wasted Days