Ganser to release new album, share “Black Sand” video

Ganser have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Animal Hospital and will be out on August 29 via Felte. The band has also released a video for their new song “Black Sand” which was directed by the band's Alicia Gaines. Ganser released their EP Nothing You Do Matters in 2022 and released their album Just Look At That Sky in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.