Ganser to release new album, share “Black Sand” video

Ganser
by

Ganser have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Animal Hospital and will be out on August 29 via Felte. The band has also released a video for their new song “Black Sand” which was directed by the band's Alicia Gaines. Ganser released their EP Nothing You Do Matters in 2022 and released their album Just Look At That Sky in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Animal Hospital Tracklist

Black Sand

stripe

Ten Miles Tall

Dig Until I Reach the Moon

Grounding Exercises

Half Plastic

Speaking of the future,

Creature Habits

Lounger

Discount Diamonds

Plato

Left to Chance