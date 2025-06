2 hours ago by Em Moore

Anthony Green has released a reworked version of “Devils Song (This Feels Like A Nightmare)”. The song is off his upcoming album So Long, Avalon which finds him reworking tracks from his debut solo album Avalon (which was originally released in 2008). The album will be out on June 20 via Born Losers Records. Anthony Green will be touring the US starting in July and released Doom. Spun. in 2024. Check out the song below.