Check out the new tune by Robin Taylor Zander of Cheap Trick!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new track by Robin Taylor Zander!

As you may know, Zander is a touring member of Cheap Trick (and is the son of the band's Robin Zander). Well, he's got his own solo project and just like his main gig, the music is MELODIC. "Nobody's Home" is a tender tune that laments the end of a relationship. It has hints of Cheap Trick, of course, but also Electric Light Orchestra and George Harrison- in fact, Zander was binging George while writing this material.

Speaking to Punknews about the track, Zander says: "The song was born from a pretty down time for me, a down experience and a loss of love/life. The song for me is more than just the obvious messages. There are less obvious things I’m saying and innuendos, so the song could mean a million things to a million different people. To me it’s the absence of calmness. Not being able to sit still after a painful experience. Trying your best to handle whatever it is you’re trying to handle."

You can pre-save the tune here and check out the video below, right now!