12 hours ago by Em Moore

Taleen Kali has released a new song. It is called “Apex” and is available digitally now. Taleen Kali will be playing at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, California on June 7 and playing at Echoplex in Los Angeles, California on June 8. Both shows are with Ringo Deathstarr. Taleen Kali released their EP Covered earlier this year and released their album Flower of Life in 2023. Check out the song below.