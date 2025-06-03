QWAM to release new album, share “FRIEND$$” video

QWAM have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It’s called Girls Aren’t Afraid of Blood and will be out on August 1. The band has also released a video for their new song “FRIEND$$” which was directed by lead vocalist Felicia Lobo and Francesca Pazniokas. QWAM released their single IDC [7-inch] in 2022 and released their self-titled album, QWAM , in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.