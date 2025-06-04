The Black Void, Fuzzed and Buzzed, and Tarantula Tapes have announced details for the upcoming inaugural edition of Out of the Closet Fest. Along with The Black Void Matty Grace, Slutcode, Your Pal Bill, Wordplay, T.C.I.C., Hysterics, and Ramolas will be playing. Out of the Closet Fest will take place on June 27-28 at Bovine Sex Club in Toronto, Ontario.
