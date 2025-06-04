Bad Egg have announced UK tour dates for this summer. The band will head across the pond to kick off their tour on July 10 in London, England and will wrap up this run on July 17 in Cardiff, Wales. Bad Egg released Cluster of Eggs Volume 1 earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 10
|New River Studio
|London, UK
|Jul 11
|Muthers Studio
|Birmingham, UK
|Jul 12
|The Underground
|Plymouth, UK
|Jul 13
|Moor Brewery
|Bristol, UK
|Jul 15
|Guac N Roll
|Liverpool, UK
|Jul 16
|Hatch
|Sheffield, UK
|Jul 17
|Fuel
|Cardiff, UK