Bad Egg to tour UK

Bad Egg
by Tours

Bad Egg have announced UK tour dates for this summer. The band will head across the pond to kick off their tour on July 10 in London, England and will wrap up this run on July 17 in Cardiff, Wales. Bad Egg released Cluster of Eggs Volume 1 earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 10New River StudioLondon, UK
Jul 11Muthers StudioBirmingham, UK
Jul 12The UndergroundPlymouth, UK
Jul 13Moor BreweryBristol, UK
Jul 15Guac N RollLiverpool, UK
Jul 16HatchSheffield, UK
Jul 17FuelCardiff, UK