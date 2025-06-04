Hot Mulligan to release new album, share “And A Big Load” video

Hot Mulligan
by

Hot Mulligan have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Sound a Body Makes When It’s Still and will be out on August 22 via Wax Bodega. The band has also released a video for their new song “And A Big Load” which was directed by Michael Herrick. Hot Mulligan released their album Why Would I Watch in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

The Sound a Body Makes When It’s Still Tracklist

Moving to Bed Bug Island

And a Big Load

It Smells Like Fudge Axe in Here

Island in the Sun (feat. Corey Castro of Free Throw)

Bon Jonah

This Makes Me Yummy

Monica Lewinskibidi

Milam Minute

Cream of Wheat of Feet New Cream of (feat)

Mix Master Wade On The Beat

Carbon Monoxide Hotel

This Makes Me Yucky

Let Me See Your Mounts

Monster Burger and a $5 Beer

Slumdog Scungillionaire

My Dad Told Me To Write a Nice One For Nana So This Is It 