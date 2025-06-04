Hot Mulligan to release new album, share “And A Big Load” video

Hot Mulligan have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Sound a Body Makes When It’s Still and will be out on August 22 via Wax Bodega. The band has also released a video for their new song “And A Big Load” which was directed by Michael Herrick. Hot Mulligan released their album Why Would I Watch in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Sound a Body Makes When It’s Still Tracklist
Moving to Bed Bug Island
And a Big Load
It Smells Like Fudge Axe in Here
Island in the Sun (feat. Corey Castro of Free Throw)
Bon Jonah
This Makes Me Yummy
Monica Lewinskibidi
Milam Minute
Cream of Wheat of Feet New Cream of (feat)
Mix Master Wade On The Beat
Carbon Monoxide Hotel
This Makes Me Yucky
Let Me See Your Mounts
Monster Burger and a $5 Beer
Slumdog Scungillionaire
My Dad Told Me To Write a Nice One For Nana So This Is It