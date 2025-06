Hot Mulligan to release new album, share “And A Big Load” video

7 hours ago by Em Moore

Hot Mulligan have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Sound a Body Makes When It’s Still and will be out on August 22 via Wax Bodega. The band has also released a video for their new song “And A Big Load” which was directed by Michael Herrick. Hot Mulligan released their album Why Would I Watch in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.