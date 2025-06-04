Vinyl Me, Please acquired by VNYL Inc.

Earlier this year, vinyl subscription service Vinyl Me, Please went into liquidation. Through that process, the company ha sbeen purchased by VYNL Inc. VYNL inc. current operates two other vinyl subscription services- VinylBox and the VNYL brand. The company will be run by two VYNKL Inc. key figures, entrepreneur Nick Alt, and new president, direct-to-consumer expert Emily Muhoberac. Speaking to Variety, Muhoberac stated: "This is the third time we’ve done this, and we’ve really built a strong operational playbook to do it. We’ve been quietly acquiring vinyl subscription brands over the last year; we’ve done the same thing with a company called Bandbox, as well as VinylBox, which is currently based in the U.K. And so taking these really great creative brands and aligning it with some really strong business operational processes has made it so we just have a really easy playbook to go and turn these around quickly."