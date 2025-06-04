Fyre Fest is now a “destination vacation pop up”

Fyre fest is back! As you may recall, Fyre festival stated that they were attempting to sell "the business," which likely consisted of a few trademarks and little else. Well, Fyre fest is back in a new form. It appears that they have not sold, but have "partnered" or licensed their IP to Coral View Beach Resort in Utila Bay Islands- that's a small island off Honduras. Fyre fest is now a week long vacation that runs September 3 to 10. Fyre founder Billy McFarland is still involved in the operation. as per nu-Fyre fest "We’re not chasing luxury. We’re chasing stories. Our trip is about deep dives, street food, late night bonfires, and waking up to something unexpected. This location is the essence of beauty, energy, and potential for adventure. Come with us. Sleep under the stars, dive into new cultures, and leave with new friends that will last a lifetime. This is FYRE—reborn in the Caribbean, for an unforgettable week." Tickets are on sale now.

So, uh, good luck.