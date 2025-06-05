East Bay Ray re-mixing / re-mastering Dead Kennedys catalogue

East Bay Ray of Dead Kennedys recently issued a short update as to what he's working on. He recently re-mixed and re-mastered the entire Dead Kennedys catalogue for re-release. The new versions are expected out this Fall. As per Ray, "Finished working on the original Dead Kennedys' analog tapes for re-release this Fall on newly remastered vinyl !! The singles too! Keep an ear out for it! Most people don't know this but I mixed the first three Dead Kennedy singles, California Uber Alles/Man with the Dogs, Holiday In Cambodia/Police Truck, and with Oliver DiCicco, Too Drunk to Fuck/The Prey."

As you likely know, relations between Dead Kennedys and founding (former) member Jello Biafra are not good, so it is unlikely that Jello had any input on these new versions. We'll keep you updated.