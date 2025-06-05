Peter Murphy cancels summer shows

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus just released his new album Sillver Shade. He didn't have a tour planned, but did have some Euro gigs lined up. Earlier this week, he announced that those shows are canceled and he won't be doing any shows for the summer.

He stated: "It is with regret that, due to recent health issues, I will be unable to perform for you this summer. I am very much saddened by this news. This situation is hopefully temporary, and we will be able to announce shows in support of Silver Shade at some point in the near future. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding. Love Peter x"