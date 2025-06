1 hour ago by John Gentile

On June 13, Bad Manners will release a new issue of their classic "Skinhead Girl" track. The new 7-inch includes the classic track on the a-side. the b-side has a recut of the song called "skinhead boy" with Verona Davis of Stereo Mcs on vocals. This is the first time "skinhead boy" has been on vinyl. That's out June 13 via Aggrobeat in Netherlands.